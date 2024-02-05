Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $285.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.68.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $246.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $248.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 63.4% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.