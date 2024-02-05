Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPT opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after buying an additional 2,373,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.