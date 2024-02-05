Cencora (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.22.

COR stock opened at $234.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $237.46.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,377 shares of company stock valued at $261,764,507. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

