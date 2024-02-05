Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.56.

NYSE BXP opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 48.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $5,623,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

