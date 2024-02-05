Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.55.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.