CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.43.

CONMED Trading Down 3.4 %

CONMED Announces Dividend

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. CONMED has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in CONMED by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CONMED by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CONMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

