Analyzing Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acutus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -123.99% -97.34% Acutus Medical -166.79% -62.18% -30.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Acutus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 3.87 -$9.30 million ($9.63) -0.08 Acutus Medical $19.66 million 0.26 -$39.62 million ($1.24) -0.14

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Acutus Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

