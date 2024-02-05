Analyzing Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) & KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shiseido and KP Tissue, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 1 0 3.00 KP Tissue 0 0 1 0 3.00

KP Tissue has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.91%. Given KP Tissue’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KP Tissue is more favorable than Shiseido.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $8.17 billion N/A $259.34 million $0.46 60.67 KP Tissue N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -29.56

This table compares Shiseido and KP Tissue’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than KP Tissue. KP Tissue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and KP Tissue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 2.50% 4.00% 1.97% KP Tissue N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Shiseido pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. KP Tissue pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Shiseido pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KP Tissue pays out -160.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KP Tissue is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Shiseido beats KP Tissue on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc., through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, SpongeTowels, Scotties, Purex, Bonterra, Purex, Metro, White Swan, Embassy, and Chalet brand names, as well as under private labels. KP Tissue Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

