Head to Head Comparison: CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CISO Global has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CISO Global alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -137.23% -173.55% -103.53% Apollo Medical 3.56% 9.90% 5.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CISO Global and Apollo Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $46.55 million 0.38 -$33.78 million N/A N/A Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 1.83 $45.17 million $1.00 35.86

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CISO Global and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60

Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than CISO Global.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats CISO Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.