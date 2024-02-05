Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $218.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $205.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of LANC opened at $202.57 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.48.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,787 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 46.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,235,000 after purchasing an additional 103,550 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

