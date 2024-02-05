CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.58.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in CMS Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 85.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

