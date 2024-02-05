Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.
