Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Beyond alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYON

Beyond Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Beyond

NYSE:BYON opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.68. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $99,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,966.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.