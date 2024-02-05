Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Lowered to $36.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $441.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

