TIM (TIMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIM Price Performance

TIMB stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. TIM has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

TIM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.36%.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TIM during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

