Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.63.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

