QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

