QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

