Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.1 %

SIRI opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.