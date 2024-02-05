New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

