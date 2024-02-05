Head to Head Review: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) vs. UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Free Report) and UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and UBE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Coastal Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and UBE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Coastal Acquisition N/A N/A N/A UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and UBE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Coastal Acquisition N/A N/A $17.99 million N/A N/A UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Coastal Acquisition.

Summary

UBE beats Atlantic Coastal Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

