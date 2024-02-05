BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BCE by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,399,000 after buying an additional 3,064,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,294,000 after buying an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.