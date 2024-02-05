Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.56.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Boot Barn by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.