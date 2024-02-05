Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group cut Buckle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Buckle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Buckle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

