Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $209.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.65. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

