Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

