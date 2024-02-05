Guggenheim Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $103.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.