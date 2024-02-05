JMP Securities Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $17.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,822,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,822,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,419 shares of company stock worth $1,005,047. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 207,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

