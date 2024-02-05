Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.67.

APTV opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 52.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

