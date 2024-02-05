Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.10 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a current ratio of 38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -2,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

