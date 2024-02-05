T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

