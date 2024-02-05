Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.75.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $167.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.39. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $104.13 and a 52 week high of $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

