Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Mercury Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $1.19-$1.54 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

