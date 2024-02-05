Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) PT Raised to $47.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SRDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Surmodics has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.21 million, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Surmodics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 1,023.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

