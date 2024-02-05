TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $52.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.