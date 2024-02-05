SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

