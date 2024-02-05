Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

REG opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

