Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 646.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

