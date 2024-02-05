Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $377,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Qorvo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

