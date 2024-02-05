J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,211.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

