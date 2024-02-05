Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Freshpet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,405,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

