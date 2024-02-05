Citigroup Begins Coverage on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.