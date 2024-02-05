Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.87.

CAG stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

