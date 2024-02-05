Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of PK opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

