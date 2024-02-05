NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

