New Street Research Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Neutral

New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.81.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $80,028,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 657.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

