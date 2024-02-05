HSBC Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 175,316 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $14,688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,386,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,365,000 after acquiring an additional 545,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.