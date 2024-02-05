Head-To-Head Comparison: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -3.25% -27.39% -3.05% Axonics -3.50% -2.04% -1.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Axonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $447.61 million 0.53 -$9.28 million ($0.15) -16.33 Axonics $273.70 million 12.52 -$59.70 million ($0.25) -270.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accuray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.6% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accuray and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axonics 0 7 5 0 2.42

Accuray presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $71.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Axonics.

Summary

Accuray beats Axonics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

