Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei Stock Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nuvei by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nuvei by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuvei by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEI stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -300.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

