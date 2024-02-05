Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
NVEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of Nuvei
Nuvei Stock Down 2.7 %
NVEI stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -300.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Nuvei Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.
