Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $219,086.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,981,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,755,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,674 shares of company stock valued at $622,811. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

AGTI opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.27 million, a P/E ratio of -90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

