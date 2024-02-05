Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $51.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Symbotic Trading Up 7.8 %

SYM opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $2,694,308.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,217.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,187,258. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Recommended Stories

